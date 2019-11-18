APC Leaders Visit Jonathan In His Otuoke Residence (Photos)

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, wife, picture, Patience were paid a courtesy visit by APC leaders in their Otuoke residence in Bayelsa State.

The delegation was led by the chairman campaign organisation, Jigawa Governor Badaru, and Senator Ita Enang on Sunday evening.

Also Read: Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: We Don’t Have Democracy In Nigeria, Says Moghalu

Social media has been filled with rumours that the former president and his wife supported the APC candidate during the gubernatorial election in the state.

The APC secured victory at the polls on Monday morning, after INEC declared David Lyon as the Governor-elect.

See pictures below: