APC Leadership In Kogi Gang Up Against Me At Oshiomhole’s Residence – Melaye

by Eyitemi Majeed
Senator Dino Melaye
Senator Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has alleged that a meeting was held at the residence of Adams Oshiomhole and it was pronounced that he must be prevented from returning to the senate at all cost.

Read Also: Anytime I Call God, He Always Picks My Calls, Says Dino Melaye

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he said the meeting was chaired by the governor of Jigawa state and also had in attendant, Kogi state APC chairman.

He wrote:

Governor of Jigawa chaired a meeting at Adams Oshomole’s residence 2days ago. Where APC leadership in Kogi were invited. Comrade Adams was also in attendance. The governor of Jigawa categorically said in the meeting we don’t want Dino back. We will stop him. And I Laugh.

Tags from the story
adams oshiomhole, Dino Melaye
1

You may also like

Start Gearing Up For Elections, Tukur Tells PDP Members

Buhari Moves To Check Influx Of Foreign Construction Workers Into Nigeria

Jonathan’s Campaign Organisation Accuses APC Of Insensitivity Over Ombatse Comment

Boko Haram: Northern Leaders To Blame – Jonathan

President Buhari congratulates China over communist party congress

APC Campaign Wants FG, NIMASA To Explain N52bn Cabotage Fund

Buhari is a plague on this nation – Reno Omokri

EFCC Invites Kano Assembly Speaker, Other Principal Officers For Questioning

Al-Makura Denies Friction In Relationship With Deputy

1 Comment

  • ARE THEY GOD? IS IT NOT SAID BY GOD IN THE HOLY SCRIPTURE THAT SURELY THEY WILL GATHER BUT, NOT BY HIM.. THEY WILL SURELY SCARTER…..AS THEY COME IN ONE WAY, THEY SHALL SCARTER IN 7VWAYS IJN AMEN

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *