APC Leadership In Kogi Gang Up Against Me At Oshiomhole’s Residence – Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has alleged that a meeting was held at the residence of Adams Oshiomhole and it was pronounced that he must be prevented from returning to the senate at all cost.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he said the meeting was chaired by the governor of Jigawa state and also had in attendant, Kogi state APC chairman.

He wrote:

Governor of Jigawa chaired a meeting at Adams Oshomole’s residence 2days ago. Where APC leadership in Kogi were invited. Comrade Adams was also in attendance. The governor of Jigawa categorically said in the meeting we don’t want Dino back. We will stop him. And I Laugh.