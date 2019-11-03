APC Might Go Into Extinction By 2023: Okorocha

Imo west Senator, Rochas Okorocha, has cried out that the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) might go into extinction by the time President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure expires.

The former governor of Imo state made this known while speaking with reporters at the Kano government house during a visit to Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state, on Saturday,

“Right now, I think we should continue with the same pace that we started with in 2015 election but that doesn’t seem to be the case. President Muhammadu Buhari gave character to APC. He brought his integrity to bear on the party.

“He made the party what it is in the northern part of the country and the masses of the North who saw him as a true leader, and we all rode on that to achieve that victory, but after the credibility of Buhari into this party, there seems to be no alternative in the same manner that will drive this party to 2023 victory.

“This is why I expressed my concern that if we are not very careful, APC might go with Buhari in 2023, and that will be a very unfortunate situation for the founding fathers of APC. The party needs to show purposeful leadership, show character.”