APC Spokesperson Remanded In Prison Over Public Incitement

Upper Shari’a Court in Gusau, Zamfara State has remanded the APC Publicity committee secretary in the state, Ibrahim Danmaliki Gidan Goga, on charges bordering on defamation of character of Governor Bello Matawalle as well as inciting public disturbance.

The Counsel to Governor Bello Matawalle, Ibrahim Haruna while presenting the case on Tuesday said, Danmaliki had held a press conference last Saturday, where he castigated Governor Matawalle and almost caused public disturbance, an action contrary to section 287 and 142 of the Shari’a penal code.

Ibrahim told the court that the press conference was published by both the traditional and social media news platforms, stressing that the rest conference tarnished the Governor’s image.

Danmaliki pleaded not guilty to the charges after which his counsel, Bello Umar asked for a copy of the charges with which he urged the court to dismiss the case or release his client on bail.

Governor Matawalle’s counsel objected to it saying that there was no compulsion for the court to grant him bail as constitution says unless the reasons given by the dependant were accepted by the court.

Justice Hadi Sani, the presiding judge then ordered the accused to be remanded in prison custody till the 12th of December, for the continuation of the case.