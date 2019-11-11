APC Wants Nigerians To Vote A Governor Owing Over 30 Months Salaries: Ex-Governor

by Verity Awala
Dankwambo
Ibrahim Dankwambo

Former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo has berated the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) for urging Nigerians in Kogi state, to votes its candidate, Gov Yahaya Bello owing over 30 months salaries.

Yahaya Bello, according to the former Gombe governor, owes workers over 30 months’ salaries despite bailout funds yet wants people in Bayelsa state to vote out the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that has performed excellently well and doesn’t owe workers salaries.

The former governor, a member of the PDP said this in a tweet on Monday through his Twitter handle – Ahead of the governorship elections set to hold in the two states his coming Saturday(Nov 16th).

He tweeted: APC wants Kogi people to vote their candidate who is owing workers over 30 months’ salaries despite bailout funds while at the same time asking Bayelsans to vote out PDP where civil servants are not being owed & where our party has performed excellently well.

