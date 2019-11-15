APC Will Participate In Bayelsa Guber Election, Appeal Court Rules

by Eyitemi Majeed
The All Progressive Congress(APC) has got a major boost ahead of the Bayelsa gubernatorial poll scheduled for November 16th as a court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upturned a federal high court in Yenagoa which disqualified the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Bayelsa state.

The high court had annular the primary election that produced David Lyon, APC candidate for the state and equally asked INEC to deregister him.

The suit was instituted against the APC candidate by Heineken Lokpobiri, an aspirant in the primary poll.

 

