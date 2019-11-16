APC Wins Big At Deputy Governorship Candidate’s Polling unit

by Olayemi Oladotun

According to reports, the Kogi State deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Edward Onoja, has recorded a massive victory at his polling unit.

APC Flag
APC Flag

The deputy governor voted about 11.32 a.m. at his Ogugu Ward of Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Also Read: KogiDecides: Why Nigerians Must Hold Yahaya Bello Responsible For Any Attack On Anyone – Fayos

He declared the election to be a peaceful one and commended the electorate for their orderly conduct.

He said the turnout of the people was impressive and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies for performing their functions.

According to reports, APC polled 409 votes to defeat the other parties who had no vote at the polling centre.

See result below:

Tags from the story
Edward Onoja, kogi
0

You may also like

State minister gives wooden bat to 700 wives to deal with violent husbands

'The olosho got paid' - Omojuwa calls out Reno Omokri over COZA support

‘The olosho got paid’ – Omojuwa calls out Reno Omokri over COZA support

Ogun State Faces Lassa Fever Outbreak, 66 Quarantined

Nigeria Customs Service, Lagos generated N130 billion in six months

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th August

Dr Tumi

“I was Offered N360m To Join Illuminati”- South African Gospel Artist

Kidnapped Delta woman returns back home

Dino Melaye

Nigerians Are Unhappy With The Ministerial Screening – Senator Melaye

Orji Uzor Kalu

MTN, DSTV, Shoprite Deserve To Be Shut Down In Nigeria: Orji Kalu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *