APC Wins Big At Deputy Governorship Candidate’s Polling unit

According to reports, the Kogi State deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Edward Onoja, has recorded a massive victory at his polling unit.

The deputy governor voted about 11.32 a.m. at his Ogugu Ward of Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Also Read: KogiDecides: Why Nigerians Must Hold Yahaya Bello Responsible For Any Attack On Anyone – Fayos

He declared the election to be a peaceful one and commended the electorate for their orderly conduct.

He said the turnout of the people was impressive and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies for performing their functions.

According to reports, APC polled 409 votes to defeat the other parties who had no vote at the polling centre.

See result below: