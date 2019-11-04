Apostle Johnson Suleman Reveals Suitable Business For Young Nigerians

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the general overseer of the Omega Fire Bible Ministry, has advised the younger Nigerian populace to go into agriculture because the area is excessively untapped.

Read Also: Apostle Johnson Suleman Recounts How His Failure To Apply Wisdom Almost Got Him Killed

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the cleric further listed rice farming, poultry, snail farming, fish, among others as areas of agriculture that can be considered.

He wrote:

Agriculture is one area that hasn’t been excessively tapped. I would advise any young Nigerian who gets a reasonable capital to invest in it..rice farming, poultry, snail farming, fish etc..

— Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) November 4, 2019