Apostle Johnson Suleman Reveals Suitable Business For Young Nigerians

by Eyitemi Majeed
Apostle Johnson Sulieman
Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the general overseer of the Omega Fire Bible Ministry, has advised the younger Nigerian populace to go into agriculture because the area is excessively untapped.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the cleric further listed rice farming, poultry, snail farming, fish, among others as areas of agriculture that can be considered.

He wrote:

Agriculture is one area that hasn’t been excessively tapped. I would advise any young Nigerian who gets a reasonable capital to invest in it..rice farming, poultry, snail farming, fish etc..

— Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) November 4, 2019

