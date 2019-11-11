Appeal Court Nullifies Oyo Governor Makinde’s Election

by Olayemi Oladotun

A Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State on Monday nullified the election of the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde
Contrary to the judgement of governorship election petition tribunal which declared Mr Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, winner of the election, the appeal court has nullified the election.

In an overwhelming majority judgement, four out of the five-man panel said the tribunal judgement was perverse, while one judge voted in support of the tribunal ruling.

More details shortly.

