Appeal Court Sacks Jibrin Abdulmumin As Kano Lawmaker



The Court of Appeal in Kaduna has just nullified the election of Kano State lawmaker, Jibrin Abdulmumin, Daily Nigerian newspaper reports.

According to the paper, the decision followed the nullification of elections in two local government areas of Kiru/Bebeji Constituency.

The appeal court is said to have ordered fresh elections in the constituency, adding that the judgement delivered by Adejoje Adepoju followed an observation by the court that the final result contained in Form EC (8)E as submitted for the constituency was mutilated.

Jibrin, a member of the All Progressives Congress(APC) was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Kano State election petition tribunal also dismissed a petition by Jibrin’s contender, Aliyu Datti of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The appeal court has now nullified the decisions.