Appeal Court Sacks Jibrin Abdulmumin As Kano Lawmaker

by Verity Awala

My wife admitted that she committed adultery with our pastor, man tells court
The Court of Appeal in Kaduna has just nullified the election of Kano State lawmaker, Jibrin Abdulmumin, Daily Nigerian newspaper reports.

According to the paper, the decision followed the nullification of elections in two local government areas of Kiru/Bebeji Constituency.

Read Also: Ned Nwoko sacked as PDP senator-elect by Court Of Appeal

The appeal court is said to have ordered fresh elections in the constituency, adding that the judgement delivered by Adejoje Adepoju followed an observation by the court that the final result contained in Form EC (8)E as submitted for the constituency was mutilated.

Jibrin, a member of the All Progressives Congress(APC) was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Kano State election petition tribunal also dismissed a petition by Jibrin’s contender, Aliyu Datti of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The appeal court has now nullified the decisions.

Tags from the story
Court of Appeal, Jibrin Abdulmumin, kaduna, Kano State lawmaker
0

You may also like

Taraba APC Denies Expelling 90 Members

Herdsmen killing : Yemi Osinbajo meets with state governors

Anambra Election Protesters Hired By Ngige, APC From Osun, Imo, Says Gov. Obi’s Aide

INEC Transferring Unnecessary Burdens To Election Tribunals By Declaring Non-card Reader Votes – Emerhor

Shekarau’s Associate Tackles Kwankwaso Over ‘Disrespectful’ Jonathan Remark

Ambode Tops Performing Governors List

falana tinubu senator abbo

Femi Falana Reacts To Heated Argument Between Senator Abbo And Remi Tinubu

No going back on teachers’ sack — El-Rufai

Amaechi Faction Of NGF Acting Out APC Script – Jang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *