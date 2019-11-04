Appeal Court Sacks Senate Majority Leader, Orders Fresh Election Within 90 Days

by Valerie Oke
Alhassan Ado Doguwa
Senate Majority leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa

The election victory recorded by the member representing Tudunwada/Doguwa Federal Constituency in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, suffered a serious setback as the Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna has sacked him and ordered a fresh election within 90 days.

The judgment was delivered in favour of Commodore Salisu Shehu (rtd), the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate during the election, who prayed the court to nullify his victory citing overvoting, electoral fraud, among others.

Read Also: Shocking: 15 Senators Were Involved In The Plot To Steal The Mace From The Senate; New Investigation Shows

Doguwa is a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) and also the Majority leader of the 9th Assembly.

