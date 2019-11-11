Appeal Court Upholds Dapo Abiodun’s Election Victory

A court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan on Monday ruled in favour of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

An appeal was filed by Ogun State Governorship candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade challenging Governor Dapo Abiodun’s victory.

Justice Yusuf Halilu – led Election Petition Tribunal had on September 14 dismissed the petition filed by Akinlade over failure to prove the allegations

In an unanimous decision on Monday, the Appeal court justices said the appeal “lacks merit and it is therefore struck out.”