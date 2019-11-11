Appeal Court Upholds Dapo Abiodun’s Election Victory

by Olayemi Oladotun

A court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan on Monday ruled in favour of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun
An appeal was filed by Ogun State Governorship candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade challenging Governor Dapo Abiodun’s victory.

Also Read: “Unspeakable Joy”, Dapo Abiodun says as he thrashes Amosun candidate at the polls

Justice Yusuf Halilu – led Election Petition Tribunal had on September 14 dismissed the petition filed by Akinlade over failure to prove the allegations

In an unanimous decision on Monday, the Appeal court justices said the appeal “lacks merit and it is therefore struck out.”

