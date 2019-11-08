Appeal Court Upholds Okorocha’s Electoral Victory

The Appeal Court in Owerri on Thursday upheld the electoral victory of Senator Rochas Okorocha, of Imo West senatorial district.

The court ruled that the appeal filed by Senator Osita Izunaso of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Jones Onyereri of the Peoples Democratic Party against Okorocha lacked merit.

The court ruled that the judgment of the election tribunal which upheld Okorocha’s election was in order.

The panel said that the petitioners could not prove their allegations of violence, over-voting, mutilation of electoral results and the hijacking of electoral officers.

The justice said that the petitioners could not prove the allegation of duress as the returning officer alleged.