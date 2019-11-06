Aproko Doctor Recounts Experience With SARS Operatives In Lagos

Twitter user, Nonso, popularly known as Aproko Doctor has narrated how he was accosted by SARS officers in Mile 2 area of Lagos state.

Taking to his Twitter, he shared a detailed experience of how the SARS Operatives almost picked him up and how he managed to escape them.

The doctor wrote: “SARS almost picked me today o I was at Mile 2 about to pick a bike to Costain when one man just walked up to me. Hello, who are you and may I know what do you do? My heart rate increased. My turn has finally come. Another one materialised from nowhere with one scraggy ID card.

“They pointed to one small white bus, that I should enter so we could discuss further.

“Me: I am a medical doctor and I have an emergency right now! I had to lie

“Identify yourself then”, I took out my ID card and showed them.

“He gave the other signal and said you can go.”

