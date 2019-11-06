Area Boys Loot Shops As Fire Guts Balogun Market In Lagos

A group of thugs popularly referred to as ‘Area boys’ were seen looting shops at the scene of the fire incident at Balogun market in Lagos on Tuesday.

Read Also: Video: Fire Guts Balogun Market In Lagos

A section of the famous Balogun market was engulfed by fire, and some Nigerians on social media took to Twitter to share their thoughts on these boys on a looting spree as the fire is being contained.

When God said "Be your brother's keeper" I think Nigerians were there… Fire outbreak in Balogun market, and you're using that as medium to rob your neighbors! God help us 🙏 — tweet GOAT 𓃶 | Na'eem ♐ (@eetz_naheem) November 5, 2019

Can Nigeria get any better? There’s a fire outbreak in one of the popular areas in Lagos island “balogun market” & instead of most nearby to assist in quenching the fire, they see it as an avenue to perpetuate Robbery. When will we stop to feed off the misery of others, when? — Kelechi † (@_igwilo) November 5, 2019