Area Boys Loot Shops As Fire Guts Balogun Market In Lagos

by Valerie Oke
Balogun Market
Balogun Market

A group of thugs popularly referred to as ‘Area boys’ were seen looting shops at the scene of the fire incident at Balogun market in Lagos on Tuesday.

A section of the famous Balogun market was engulfed by fire, and some Nigerians on social media took to Twitter to share their thoughts on these boys on a looting spree as the fire is being contained.

