Armed Robbers Told Me To Sing After Robbing Me: Banky W

Nigerian singer turned politician, Olubankole Wellington simply known as Banky W has spoken about how he once did a free show for robbers who had wanted to kill him after snatching his car.

Speaking at ‘Monday Night Live’, a programme hosted by a Gospel artiste, Tim Godfrey, he said he had to explain to them that he is a singer before he was freed.

However, before he was freed, he was made to perform some of his songs, something he describes as the scariest free show he ever performed in his life.

His words:

“I recall that after a certain December 31 night ‘crossover’ service, I was on my way to the island after dropping a friend. On getting to where my friends were, I stopped and alighted. The next thing I felt was a slap at my face. Lo and behold, I saw four armed robbers. I opted to give them the key of my rickety car. They slapped me again, saying, ‘Who wants your car’? They told me to move to the back seat of the car while they used my car to rob others. They took my money, jewellery, phone and cap.”

“At one point, one of the armed robbers told the others, ‘Let us take him to Ajah and kill him.’ I started begging them not to kill me. I told them I am a singer. They then asked me to tell them the songs I had recorded. When I mentioned ‘Ebute Metta’ ‘Capable’ and others, the robbers expressed surprise saying, ‘So you are Mr Capable? Sing for us.’ That was the scariest free show I ever did in my life. I had to sing to armed robbers.”