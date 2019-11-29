Arsenal Appoints Former Player, Fredrick Ljungberg As Interim Coach

Former Arsenal midfielder Fredrick Ljungberg has been put in place to temporarily take charge of the gunners ahead of the weekend fixture.

Recall that it was reported that the gunners board sacked Unai Emery after deeming results and performances not being at the level required”.

The Gunners have not won in seven games and lost 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday.

They are without a Premier League victory since 6 October and eight points off the top four.

Ljungberg took training on Friday and the Arsenal statement added: “We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.

“The search for a new head coach is under way and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.”