Arsenal Sack Unai Emery With Immediate Effect

by Valerie Oke
Arsenal Coach, Unai Emery
Arsenal Coach, Unai Emery

Arsenal has fired its head coach, Unai Emery, following strings on a winless run that stretches back to 7 games across all competitions.

The Spaniard’s 18 months spell with the English giant was brought to an abrupt end after his 2-1 defeat to Frankfurt during the Europa League fixture on Thursday.

Freddie Ljungberg, the first-team coach, would now take charge of the team on an interim basis pending further announcement.

The Gunners would return to their domestic league fixture where they are to clash with Norwich on Saturday, 30th November.

 

