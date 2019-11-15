Artiste, Lil Frosh Shares Price Of Shoe Davido Gifted Him (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Lil Frosh
Up and Coming Artiste Lil Frosh

The DMW new signee, Lil Frosh, has shared a video showing off the shoe his boss, Davido gifted him.

The young star, who has received many gift items from Davido, is not only showing off but showing his appreciation towards Davido.

Recall that Davido had earlier hinted that he can’t stand any of his crew members wearing or using anything substandard.

Lil Frosh hinted that the Gucci sneakers cost about 1.2M naira.

Information Nigeria reported that Davido took his crew members out on a shopping spree in Dubai

Watch The Video Here:
