Asaba Old Prostitute – Bobrisky Replies Stella Dimokorkus

by Temitope Alabi
Cross-dresser Bobrisky has finally replied Stella Dimokorkus after the latter asked Tonto Dikeh to hold her, else she will spill the secret between Bob and Mompha.

Not having it, Bobrisky has since taken to her IG page to call her out and send a final warning.

In a video shared on her page, Bobrisky called Stella an ‘Asaba old prostitute’ and said she would have gone on to reveal more damaging secrets about the blogger but won’t.

Recall issues started after Stella reported that Tonto had been arrested in Dubai and may face deportation.

