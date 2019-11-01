ASUU Suspends Planned Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has suspended a proposed strike action over the the order by the Federal Government for its members to enroll in the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The order which was issued by President Buhari says that Federal Government employees not captured in the IPPIS by October 31st will not be paid salaries.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, ASUU President Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi stated that the union will maintain status quo pending further notice.

“The point we are making is that we have visited the Senate President, told him that there is an alternative to IPPIS, the IPPIS as we see it, will not promote the interest of the university, there is no university or country in the world where the payment of university workers is centralised with the government.”

“What we have been saying is that the reaction of our members will depend on what happens in the government. Our members will meet at the appropriate time to take appropriate decision.

“The Senate has intervened in the matter and we are engaging the Senate, the Senate has appealed to us for now, When they pay other workers, they pay them also”, Ogunyemi concluded.