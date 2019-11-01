ASUU Suspends Proposed Strike Over FG’s IPPIS

President Muhammadu Buhari had said that Federal Government employees not captured on the Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS), platform by 31st Oct. 2019 would no longer receive their salaries.

The president said this when he presented the 2020 budget proposal before the National Assembly on October 8, 2019.

However, ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, in a phone interview with Vanguard, said the union had decided to maintain status quo, pending further meetings.

He was quoted as saying; “What we have been saying is that the reaction of our members will depend on what happens in the government. Our members will meet at the appropriate time to take appropriate decision.

“The Senate has intervened in the matter and we are engaging the Senate, the Senate has appealed to us for now, When they pay other workers, they pay them also.”

According to him, the union is proposing another template that would factor in the peculiarities of the universities and promote their interest.

“The point we are making is that we have visited the Senate President, told him that there is an alternative to IPPIS, the IPPIS as we see it, will not promote the interest of the university, there is no university or country in the world where the payment of university workers is centralised with the government.”