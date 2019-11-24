Audio Surgery: Fans Accuse Bobrisky Of Lying About Her Surgery

We reported earlier that popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, announced in an Instagram post that he is set for an undisclosed surgical operation.

He stated that he has signed the necessary documents and ask for his fans to wish him luck as he goes under the knife.

Well, her fans have called her out by accusing her of faking the surgery.

Read Also: People Are Waiting For Tonto Dikeh And I To Fight – Bobrisky

Taking to her comment section on Instagram, they said the information he gave them was that he was going for a spa session.

What Bobrisky wrote:

I’m scared…. surgery time.

Wish me goodluck. I just signed 😢😢😢 I pray nothing to happen to me after dis surgery

What fans are saying: