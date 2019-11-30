AY Makun, Wife Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

by Temitope Alabi
AY and Mabel Makun
AY and Mabel Makun

Comedian AY Makun and wife, Mabel are celebrating 11 years of marriage.

The couple have since taken to social media to celebrate this feat with AY writing;

It’s 11 years of marriage from a friendship of 16 years, and we are still counting. We thank God for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Happy anniversary @midas_interiors. You have been my beloved friend and sister in the last 16 years, my lovely wife, soulmate and mother in the last 11 years. So let us continue to grow old together @midas_interiors. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY #moreblessings #gratitude #graceambassadors.

Read Also: AY Makun Smartly Replies Concerned Fan For Questioning His Wife’s Demeanor

Mabel wrote:

Hey G! 16 years of knowing you,11years of marriage. Some low and some very happy days but God has indeed been faithful. Our anniversary is just a momentary celebration but our marriage is timeless. God keep and protect you always husband of mine @aycomedian ❤️

Check out the lovely photos below.

AY and Mabel Makun
AY and Mabel Makun
AY and Mabel Makun
AY and Mabel Makun
AY and Mabel Makun
AY and Mabel Makun
Tags from the story
AY Makun, Mabel Makun
0

You may also like

[Confession] I Married For Money-Now I Am Filled With Regrets!

My Boyfriend & His Female Bestfriend Exchange Love Messages

The Single Most Powerful Advantage Of Being Married And 6 Tips On How To Use It

For Ladies – Reasons You Should Dress Modestly

After 35 Years Of Service, This NTA Newscaster Has Retired.

8 Powerful Ways To Make Your Marriage Incredible (Right NOW)

Just Found Out My Boyfriend Is Actually Married [Advice Needed]

Mayweather Reveals Why He Has 7 Girlfriends

5 Morning routines for a flawless skin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *