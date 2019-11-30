AY Makun, Wife Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Comedian AY Makun and wife, Mabel are celebrating 11 years of marriage.

The couple have since taken to social media to celebrate this feat with AY writing;

It’s 11 years of marriage from a friendship of 16 years, and we are still counting. We thank God for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Happy anniversary @midas_interiors. You have been my beloved friend and sister in the last 16 years, my lovely wife, soulmate and mother in the last 11 years. So let us continue to grow old together @midas_interiors. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY #moreblessings #gratitude #graceambassadors.

Mabel wrote:

Hey G! 16 years of knowing you,11years of marriage. Some low and some very happy days but God has indeed been faithful. Our anniversary is just a momentary celebration but our marriage is timeless. God keep and protect you always husband of mine @aycomedian ❤️

Check out the lovely photos below.