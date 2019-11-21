Babcock Varsity Sextape: Nigerians Slam School Management For Expelling Student

by Valerie Oke
The Babcock lady in the viral video
Recall that we reported earlier that the Babcock undergraduate lady in the viral sex tape has been expelled by the authority of the school, well Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handles to slam the varsity management for their action.

Nigerians, while reacting, have pointed out that since the incident happened outside the school environment, the school authority is wrong for taking such action. Do you agree???

Reactions:

I think the girl should sue BABCOCK! You don’t ruin someone’s future and waste their 3 years because she had sex. It’s not like it was done within the school premises neither is it a recent event.

She does not deserve any expulsion at all. Moral police yenyenyenyen! #babcook

— Dr Emmanuel (@DoctorEmto) November 20, 2019

#babcook Babcock expelling the girl isn’t the right way to go.

And to those that uploaded that video, what do you gain from another person’s misfortune! pic.twitter.com/PXlwROsivL

— AbdulAziz Ibn Adams (@AzizAdams_) November 20, 2019

This babcock sextape lord knows…if its unilag they wont be expelled #babcook school differs pic.twitter.com/QkaOG9tV5W

— The insanely insane (@Thatsavageboi3) November 20, 2019

I just watched the Babcock sex tape. It ain’t worth expulsion (at that level). This doesn’t make any of em a bad person, shame on who leaked it. #miakhalifaِ #babcook #babcock.

— Bamidele (@Oct2Ent) November 20, 2019

