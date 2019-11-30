Baby Shark Toy Saves Toddler’s Life In US

by Temitope Alabi
A 3-year-old toddler’s life has been saved by a  ‘baby shark’ toy in her room.

According to reports, the doll saved her life after absorbing a stray bullet that ripped through the walls of her family’s Wisconsin home.

Police say the child was in her crib sleeping when a gunfight erupted outside around 8:42 p.m.

Investigators called to the scene discovered 45 shell casings in the area, showing that there were two sides shooting at one another.

According to police, the bullets hit parked cars and multiple homes, which caused many residents in the area to seek shelter.

Asides the bullet taken in by the toy, another bullet hole was discovered about a foot from where the toddler had laid her head.

Officers are still investigating the shooting.

