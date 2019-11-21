Bad Roads: I Pity People Traveling To East This Season – Phyno

by Valerie Oke
Phyno
Phyno

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Phyno, has stated that he pities people traveling to the eastern part of Nigeria during this year’s festive season because of the deplorable state of the road.

Read Also: New Music Alert: Phyno Features Davido In ‘ Ride For You’ (Video)

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he said not only are the roads bad, but the airport in Enugu has also been shut down for maintenance until further notice.

He wrote:

I pity my people wey wan travel go East this season.. every road is ba.. very bad that 30 mins drive turns 6hrs some times .. ENUGU airport is shut down for maintenance till further notice .. howfarrrrrr !!!

Tags from the story
bad roads, Phyno
0

You may also like

“He’s a hustler and a scam” Nigerians react to Agbaje, leaving PDP

Angry Mob burns phone thief to death in Lagos

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage Smartly Replies Troll Who Made A Remark About Her Bosom

Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez Accused Of Tax Fraud

Shocking !!! Husband pours acid on his wife because she returned home late after visiting her parents

Dasuki did not cause any death or divert any fund – Fani-Kayode

Kizz Daniel Shares His Throwback Photo As A Serving Youth Corper

10 INTERESTING Historic Facts About Handbags You Most Likely Didn’t Know

Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri Talks On How Hypocrisy Became Nigeria’s Biggest Problem

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *