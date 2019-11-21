Bad Roads: I Pity People Traveling To East This Season – Phyno

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Phyno, has stated that he pities people traveling to the eastern part of Nigeria during this year’s festive season because of the deplorable state of the road.

Read Also: New Music Alert: Phyno Features Davido In ‘ Ride For You’ (Video)

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he said not only are the roads bad, but the airport in Enugu has also been shut down for maintenance until further notice.

He wrote:

I pity my people wey wan travel go East this season.. every road is ba.. very bad that 30 mins drive turns 6hrs some times .. ENUGU airport is shut down for maintenance till further notice .. howfarrrrrr !!!