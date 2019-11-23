BamBam Confirms She Is Expecting A Child With Teddy A

by Temitope Alabi
Reality TV star Bam Bam has confirmed she is expecting her first child with her husband, Teddy A.

This was made known days after the couple held their white wedding in far away Dubai.

Bambam took to her IG page to share a stunning photo of herself with her baby bump very evident in it. Captioning the photo, she wrote;

“The little one decided to photobomb my hot shot, seems baby would be as vain as me ”

Bam bam
Bam bam

Big congratulations to the couple.

