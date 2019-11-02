Bandits Fleeing To Other States, Presidency Alerts Nigerians

The Presidency has advised Nigerians to be on guard as bandits are now fleeing to different states following the counter-attack launched by security operatives in Katsina and Zamfara states.

Dr Amina Shamaki, the Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) made this known while speaking in Taraba.

Shamaki said that the massive movement of armed bandits “is an indication that those unrepentant bandits are making efforts to escalate the menace to other areas.”

Shamaki, according to Guardian went on to appeal to other states to dialogue with repentant bandits just like Zamfara noting that the north-central and south-west states have started experiencing upsurge in kidnap incidents.

She went on to say that the fleeing bandits could be behind the crime in the mentioned regions.

The Permanent Secretary also advised security operatives to be very proactive to see to the bandits not actualizing their dreams.