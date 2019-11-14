Bankuli, Dbanj Trade Words On Social Media

The issue between Nigerian popstar, Dbanj and his former manager, Bankulli has just popped up again.

The two have been at war for years following the end of Bankuli’s service with Dbanj. Bankuli managed Dbanj back in Mo’hits era.

Bankuli and Dbanj fell apart due to ‘irreconcilable differences’ when the Kanye West ‘Good Music’ deal came through.

Both men have now reawakened the fight and taken to social media to air their issues.

Read the exchange below;