Banky W Survives Attack After Armed Robbers Ask Him To Sing For Them

Singer and filmmaker, Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W, during an interview, revealed how he was asked to sing by some armed robbers.

Speaking at ‘Monday Night Live’, Banky said;

“I recall that after a certain December 31 night ‘crossover’ service, I was on my way to the island after dropping a friend. On getting to where my friends were, I stopped and alighted. The next thing I felt was a slap at my face. Lo and behold, I saw four armed robbers. I opted to give them the key of my rickety car. They slapped me again, saying, ‘Who wants your car’? They told me to move to the back seat of the car while they used my car to rob others. They took my money, jewellery, phone and cap.”