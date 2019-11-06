Barcelona Patchy Form Continues As Slavia Prague Hold On For Draw

by Olayemi Oladotun

Barcelona failed to score for the first time in 13 European matches at home as they were held by resilient display by Slàvia Prague.

FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi had the best of Barca’s six shots on target but his fierce effort in the first half was well saved by the away team keeper, Kolar, diving to his left.

Also Read: Asisat Oshoala Scores As Barcelona Romps To Victory In UWCL

The Czech international then produced a fine reaction save to keep out a Gerard Pique header from the following corner.

Barca remain top of Champions League Group F, while the visitors are bottom.

Tags from the story
barcelona, lionel messi
0

You may also like

Super 4: Enyimba Edge Dolphins By Solitary Okonkwo Goal

Spanish League Season To Continue As Court Suspends Players’ Strike

Eden Hazard ‘Agrees’ to Join Real Madrid as Chelsea Talks with Dortmund Over Aubameyang After Missing Out on Lukaku

Betting Tips: Matches That Would Produce Over 1.5 Goals Today

Eko 2012: Athletes Threaten to Boycott Games over Allowance

Uefa Increases Prize Money for Champions League, Europa League

Arsenal Vs Tottenham: Saraki Flaunts Sons At Emirate Stadium (Photo)

Arsenal bid for Khedira stalls

Egypt 2019: Photo Of President Muhammadu Buhari Watching The Super Eagles Take On Their Opponent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *