Barcelona Patchy Form Continues As Slavia Prague Hold On For Draw

Barcelona failed to score for the first time in 13 European matches at home as they were held by resilient display by Slàvia Prague.

Lionel Messi had the best of Barca’s six shots on target but his fierce effort in the first half was well saved by the away team keeper, Kolar, diving to his left.

The Czech international then produced a fine reaction save to keep out a Gerard Pique header from the following corner.

Barca remain top of Champions League Group F, while the visitors are bottom.