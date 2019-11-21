Bayelsa Governor-Elect, David Lyon Gets Certificate Of Return

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a certificate of return to Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon.

State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Monday Udoh, presented the certificate to Mr Lyon on Thursday.

The Governor-elect was mocked on social media earlier on Thursday over his grammar.

Lyon, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated 44 candidates including major rival, Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lyon won the election conducted last Saturday after polling 352,552 votes While the PDP candidate, Senator Diri got 143,172 votes.