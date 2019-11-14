Bayelsa Guber: APC Has No Candidate As Court Sacks Lyon

David Lyon, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state has been disqualified by a federal high court sitting in Abuja.

Inyang Ekwo, the presiding judge, nullified Lyon’s nomination as the party’s flag bearer in the election holding on November 16th over failure to field a qualified deputy governorship candidate in the election.

The court order which was issued on Wednesday also restricted the APC from fielding any other governorship or deputy governorship candidate for the poll.

The judge had earlier disqualified Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, the party’s deputy governorship candidate, over “false information” submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the November 16 election.

The court gave its ruling following evidence that Degi-Eremienyo gave false information in relation to his educational qualifications and went ahead to depose to an affidavit to correct the discrepancies.

This followed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking his disqualification.