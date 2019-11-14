Bayelsa Guber: APC Has No Candidate As Court Sacks Lyon

by Verity Awala

 

Mother Demands Justice for Son's Death
Lady Justice

David Lyon, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state has been disqualified by a federal high court sitting in Abuja.

Inyang Ekwo, the presiding judge, nullified Lyon’s nomination as the party’s flag bearer in the election holding on November 16th over failure to field a qualified deputy governorship candidate in the election.

The court order which was issued on Wednesday also restricted the APC from fielding any other governorship or deputy governorship candidate for the poll.

The judge had earlier disqualified Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, the party’s deputy governorship candidate, over “false information” submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the November 16 election.

Read Also: Edo APC Suspends Governor Obaseki, Deputy

The court gave its ruling following evidence that Degi-Eremienyo gave false information in relation to his educational qualifications and went ahead to depose to an affidavit to correct the discrepancies.

This followed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking his disqualification.

 

Tags from the story
APC, Bayelsa Guber, David Lyon, Inyang Ekwo
0

You may also like

Ex-Speaker Bankole Denies Leaving PDP for SDP

PDP’ll Not Recognize INEC As ‘Independent’ Until Zakari Is Replaced – Metuh • Maintains Buhari, El-Rufai Connection

El-Rufai condemns killing of state’s monarch, wife

2015 Elections: CLO Tasks INEC On Uncomplimentary Utterances By Politicians

Photos and Videos: Armed forces Remembrance day

Abia Stalemate: AGF Cuts Short Pilgrimage, To Return Monday

APC Calls For Probe Of The Supreme Court

Why Gov. Bello Is Being ‘Distracted’ By Politicians In Kogi – APC Chieftain

Lagos PDP Takes Battle To Unseat Ambode To Supreme Court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *