Bayelsa Guber: Oshiomhole Mocks Governor Dickson At APC Campaign Rally

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa, is in a state of panic over the defeat his candidate will get in the governorship election holding on Saturday.

The APC national chairman said this during the party’s rally in support of its candidate for the election, David Lyon, at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa, on Tuesday.

Oshiomhole said, “Dickson is panicking, how can he not panic when the Lion has arrived. Who will not panic when you cannot point at the schools you have built and the Lion is coming; when you borrowed as much as he has borrowed to do things that people cannot see and now a Lion is coming to ask questions, why won’t you panic?” Oshiomhole asked.

“When you are been accused of spending almost N100 billion to construct less than three and a half kilometres runway but nothing is running, and there is no way and the Lion is coming to ask you to account, won’t you panic?”

“So, I think Governor Dickson deserves our sympathy. But the best he can do is not to complicate his own problem by resorting to violence.

“He saw power as something that intoxicates, nobody else matters, everybody was to serve him even those who have held senior national positions that helped him to where he is today.

“The Lion has grown up in this community, he has experienced what the ordinary Bayelsans have experienced. He understands how poverty dehumanises. He is an example of what is possible when a man is focused,” he said.

“Today, I believe that the people of Bayelsa state by coming out on Saturday to vote for one of your own, you will be making a bold statement that indeed this democracy that anybody who is focused who is determined, who empowers ordinary people, when he is out for change you will support him.

“Dickson will soon find out that democracy is an equalizer. When you think that you are bigger than anyone, on election day you will discover that the unemployed, the deprived, the abused, the deceived on that day they are all equal.”