Bayelsa Poll: Jonathan Is Pleased With Our Victory: APC

The All Progressive Congress(APC) has shared that former President Goodluck Jonathan‘s action shows that he is pleased with the take over of his state by their party during the November 16 governorship poll in the state.

This was made known by Atiku Bagudu, the governor of Niger state, who spoke with journalists shortly after visiting the ex-president in Bayelsa.

He said: “We were in Bayelsa for over 72 hours, we didn’t see a tire burning, we didn’t see people running, we didn’t hear any gunshot and everyone was celebrating in all the areas we passed since yesterday (Sunday) which shows acceptance of the candidate of our party of the process itself” he told newsmen after the presentation of the Governor-Elect, David Lyon to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Read Also: Bayelsa Poll: Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan Speaks On Receiving APC Leaders

“It is equally noteworthy that Bayelsa is a state which is home to a former President of Nigeria and this election won by a party different from which he belongs to has been accepted by all including people around him.

“So far, from what we hear and what we see, he is also happy with the outcome irrespective of the difference in the party which is an indication of the transparency of the process. “he said.