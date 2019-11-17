BayelsaDecides: APC Set To Win Governorship Seat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, David Lyon is set to become the winner of the Bayelsa State gubernatorial election.

The election results in 6 out of 8 local government in the state have been announced so far and the APC candidate leads with almost 100,000 votes.

The APC candidate hails from Southern Ijaw, the local government with the highest voters in the state, which has not been announced yet.

Result from Ekeremor local government has also not been announced.

See results announced so far below:

BRASS

APC: 23,831

PDP: 10,410

KOLOKUMA/

OPOKUMA

APC: 8,934

PDP: 15,360

NEMBE

APC: 83,041

PDP: 874

OGBIA

APC: 58,016

PDP: 13,763

SAGBAMA

APC: 7,831

PDP: 60,339

YENAGOA

APC: 24,607

PDP: 19,184