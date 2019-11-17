BayelsaDecides: APC Set To Win Governorship Seat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, David Lyon is set to become the winner of the Bayelsa State gubernatorial election.
The election results in 6 out of 8 local government in the state have been announced so far and the APC candidate leads with almost 100,000 votes.
The APC candidate hails from Southern Ijaw, the local government with the highest voters in the state, which has not been announced yet.
Result from Ekeremor local government has also not been announced.
See results announced so far below:
BRASS
APC: 23,831
PDP: 10,410
KOLOKUMA/
OPOKUMA
APC: 8,934
PDP: 15,360
NEMBE
APC: 83,041
PDP: 874
OGBIA
APC: 58,016
PDP: 13,763
SAGBAMA
APC: 7,831
PDP: 60,339
YENAGOA
APC: 24,607
PDP: 19,184