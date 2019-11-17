BayelsaDecides: Army Joining Forces With APC To Rig Polls: PDP

The Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council in Bayelsa State, Bala Mohammed, and the PDP candidate in the 2019 state governorship contest, Senator Douye Diri, have accused the Nigerian Army of joining forces with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig results in Saturday’s election.

According to them, Major General Jamil Sarham, who is supposed to be on transfer to the Nigerian Defence Academy has been the mastermind of orchestrated plot to rob the PDP of imminent victory.

Read Also: Guber Elections: Violence In Kogi Worse Than Bayelsa – Police

The Bauchi governor said “Ordinarily, if this is a law-abiding country, the APC is not supposed to be on the ballot. That party has no candidate in this election as far as we are concerned.

“We are leading comfortably and we call on our supporters to remain calm and law-abiding. Bayelsa is the goose that lays the golden egg for Nigeria. It is too important to Nigeria and we cannot afford to leave it in the hands of people who will bring back militancy.”