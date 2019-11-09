BBNaija: Fans Donate Gifts To Reality Star, Tacha In Port Harcourt

by Olayemi Oladotun

The homecoming tour of Big Brother Naija star, Tacha is proving to be an outstanding event for the reality star.

Tacha's Titans
Disqualified BBNaija Housemate Tacha

The reality star landed in Port Harcourt to wild celebrations from her massive fans at the airport to commence her tour of the state.

The fans of the reality star have donated a lot of gifts such as TV, water dispenser, Air condition and even a yellow cushion chair (a replica of the one she constantly sat on during her time on the show) to the reality star.

See pictures and video below:

