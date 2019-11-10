BBNaija: Fans Gift Mercy Eke Holy Bible In Abuja (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke received a surprise gift from her fans at her greet and meet party in Abuja.

Mercy Eke
BBNaija Winner Mercy Eke

The reality star held a meet and greet party with her fans in Abuja on Saturday and some of the fans endowed her with different gifts.

Amongst all the gifts given to the reality star, the one that stood out and caught the attention of the reality star was the KJV Bible presented to her.

See her post below:

Mercy
Mercy holding Bible given to her
