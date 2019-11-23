BBNaija Housemate, Thelma Signs Endorsement Deal With Cuvedo; Gets Benz Car

by Temitope Alabi

 

Thelma
Thelma

2019 BBNaija housemate, Thelma has just signed a major endorsement deal with a fashion store, and it came with a Benz car.

The reality TV star has since taken to her Instagram page to share the good news with her fans, writing;

Read Also: ‘I’ll Marry Tacha, Kill Thelma’ – BBNaija’s Ike Reveals In Game Session (Video)

“You see God, he is so faithful. Today I became an ambassador to one of the leading fashion stores in Nigeria @cuvedo_ and was gifted a luxury car (Benz). Guys please let’s shop all our outfits from the billionaires clothing brand @cuvedo_ Thank you @cuvedo_ 🙏🙏”

Thelma
Thelma

This is coming just hours after her fellow housemate, Tacha and Mercy announced their deal with Ciroc.

Congratulations to all three.

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Cuvedo, Thelma
0

You may also like

Between Reekado Banks and a female fan who wants to do a “kolabum”

RCCG reject beardgang-intending grooms planning to wed in the church (Details)

#BigBreastTwitter Is Trending On Twitter

I’m still learning as an actor – OC Ukeje

Teddy A And BamBam Have Reportedly Broken Up

Mercy Johnson and Nuella Njubigbo stun in green aseobi for friend’s wedding

Adorable photos of Seun Egbegbe bonding with his newborn daughter

Ronaldo Celebrates His Move To Juventus With His Family

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Curves In Bikini [PHOTOS]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *