BBNaija Housemate, Thelma Signs Endorsement Deal With Cuvedo; Gets Benz Car

2019 BBNaija housemate, Thelma has just signed a major endorsement deal with a fashion store, and it came with a Benz car.

The reality TV star has since taken to her Instagram page to share the good news with her fans, writing;

“You see God, he is so faithful. Today I became an ambassador to one of the leading fashion stores in Nigeria @cuvedo_ and was gifted a luxury car (Benz). Guys please let’s shop all our outfits from the billionaires clothing brand @cuvedo_ Thank you @cuvedo_ 🙏🙏”

This is coming just hours after her fellow housemate, Tacha and Mercy announced their deal with Ciroc.

Congratulations to all three.