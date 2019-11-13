BBNaija Ike, Kim Oprah Sign Under New Management

2019 former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ike, has announced that he has signed under a new management contract, PlayNetwork Africa., alongside fellow ex-housemate, Kim Oprah.

The reality TV star made this known via his Instagram page shortly after signing the new deal on Wednesday, 12th November.

Also Read: BBNaija Winner, Mercy Tells Her Fans She Needs A Private Jet (VIDEO)

Ike’s romance with fellow ex-housemate, Mercy, has been steamy since the duo left the house.

He wrote: “Proud to announce to the gang and all that I have officially joined the playmanagementafr Family. Praying this journey unfolds great opportunities. I see you kimoprah. Many thanks to playnetworkafr”