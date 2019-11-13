BBNaija Ike, Kim Oprah Sign Under New Management

by Eyitemi Majeed
BBNaija Ike while signing the new deal
BBNaija Ike while signing the new deal

2019 former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ike, has announced that he has signed under a new management contract, PlayNetwork Africa., alongside fellow ex-housemate, Kim Oprah.

The reality TV star made this known via his Instagram page shortly after signing the new deal on Wednesday, 12th November.

Also Read: BBNaija Winner, Mercy Tells Her Fans She Needs A Private Jet (VIDEO)

Ike’s romance with fellow ex-housemate, Mercy, has been steamy since the duo left the house.

He wrote: “Proud to announce to the gang and all that I have officially joined the playmanagementafr Family. Praying this journey unfolds great opportunities. I see you kimoprah. Many thanks to playnetworkafr”

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, iIke
0

You may also like

“My Security Chiefs are racking their brains to stop the killings” – President Buhari appeals to Nigerians

U just a one night stand, you bipolar b*tch – CDQ replies BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada

Basketmouth Signs Endorsement Deal With Malta Guinness

Lil Wayne Hospitalized After Suffering Seizures

Lil Wayne Hospitalized After Suffering Seizures

Choreographer Wade Robson claims Michael Jackson molested him for years

‘How Can A Govt Be So Wrong That Most People Are Mentally Exhausted And Tired Of Being Nigerians?’ – Singer Simi Asks

Genevieve Nnaji flaunts cleavage in new photo

Banky W And Adesua Make Their First Post Wedding Appearance At An Event In Lagos (Photos)

Nollywood Actress Regina Chukwu Releases Beautiful Images As She Turns 30

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *