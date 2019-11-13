BBNaija: It Is Better To Be Evicted Than To Be Disqualified, Says Mercy

by Valerie Oke
2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, also known as ‘Mercy Lambo’ may have just thrown a subtle jab at fellow former housemate, Tacha, who was disqualified from the reality TV show.

Mercy while speaking during an Interview with mediaroomhub advised aspiring Big Brother Naija housemates not to get disqualified and also worked on their anger issues.

This has been viewed as a dig at Tacha who was the only housemate to be disqualified from the 2019 edition of the reality TV show.

