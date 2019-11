Upfront and Personal Global Management Consultancy has signed a deal with Mercy Eke, the 2019 Big Brother Nigeria Reality TV Show winner.

Recall that the reality star dumped musician cum dancer, MC Galaxy, as her manager.

Paul Okoye, who is the convener of One Africa Music Fest, is also the owner of Mercy’s new management company.

See post below: