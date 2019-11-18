BBNaija: Tacha Slams Mercy Over Bum Surgery

Well, it looks like a new war may be brewing as it seems Tacha may have just shaded Mercy.

The 2019 BBNaija housemate had taken to her IG page to share a stunning new photo of herself with a caption many believe to be aimed at shading Mercy.

Read Also: Sir Dee Speaks On Romantic Relationship With Tacha

Her post was captioned; ‘Don’t stand too close to the heater babe. Plastic melts🔱,’ and due to many believing Mercy went under the knife for her killer butt, they believe Tacha used her post to shade the BBNija winner.

Thoughts guys?