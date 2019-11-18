BBNaija: Tacha Slams Mercy Over Bum Surgery

by Temitope Alabi
Tacha and Mercy
Big Brother Naija’s Tacha and Mercy

Well, it looks like a new war may be brewing as it seems Tacha may have just shaded Mercy.

The 2019 BBNaija housemate had taken to her IG page to share a stunning new photo of herself with a caption many believe to be aimed at shading Mercy.

Read Also: Sir Dee Speaks On Romantic Relationship With Tacha

Her post was captioned; ‘Don’t stand too close to the heater babe. Plastic melts🔱,’ and due to many believing Mercy went under the knife for her killer butt, they believe Tacha used her post to shade the BBNija winner.

Tacha
Tacha

Thoughts guys?

Tags from the story
bum surgery, mercy, Tacha
0

