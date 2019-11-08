BBNaija Winner, Mercy Tells Her Fans She Needs A Private Jet (VIDEO)

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, has cried out to her fans to gift her a private jet because of her frequent travel.

The reality TV star made the appeal after she was delayed at the airport while on her way to catch up with some appointments with her fans.

Speaking in a now-viral video, she said she is so tired and that she has been delayed for over 3 hours, something she says would not happen if she was in her own jet.

She said:

“hi guys I am so tired I have been at this airport for over 3 hours .. I think it is high we get private jet.. yes we have to get a private jet to hasten my movement, we need a private jet yes.”

Watch the video below: