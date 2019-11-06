BBNaija’s Cee-c Celebrates As She Clocks 27 (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C has taken to Instagram to celebrate herself as she clocks 27 today.

The reality TV star thanked her fans for their support, expressing her joy about turning a new age.

She wrote: “Hello, 27! What a year 26 was, what a chapter! I am so blessed, so grateful to be living a life I used to dream of. I am still dreaming, and I have a feeling 27 will manifest more of my dreams into reality. Thank you for all the love, the support, the prayers. I see it all but most importantly, I feel it. Cheers to 27 .”

See Her Post Here: