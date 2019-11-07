BBNaija’s Diane Becomes Brand Influencer For Jumia Nigeria(Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane has officially signed to Jumia Online Stores as a Brand Influencer.

The housemate, who was amongst the top finalists in the just concluded reality TV show, has received other deals to add to her brand as well.

Taking to social media, the reality TV star shared a video where she was showcasing the store’s goods in preparation for their ‘Black Friday’ November sales.

She wrote: “News FLASH : Diane Yashim Becomes An Official Brand Influencer For @JumiaNigeria !!! It’s #JumiaBlackFriday Month Learn On How To Shop On Jumia.Com With DIANE ✨”

See Photos Here:

Watch The Video Here: