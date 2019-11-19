BBNaija’s Ike And Kim Oprah Bag New Endorsement Deal With Remy Martin

2019 BBNaija housemates Kim Oprah and Ike are surely securing the bag.

The duo has reportedly bagged an endorsement deal with Remy Martin and have since taken to their respective Instagram pages to share the good news.

Ike wrote; “Its an honor to be part of the Remy Martin family, thanks to @playmanagementafr we bagged this one ☝️ …. I’m so happy to represent this international and very prestigious Brand. It’s a dream come true to be associated with a major household brand like Ledrop and I will make you proud. #International tingz 🌎

Kim on her part wrote; “I’m so happy to be part of the Remy Martin family , its definitely a move I never knew would happen but thanks to @playmanagementafr we bagged this one ☺…. So happy to be a part of the very prestigious Brand and to be associated with a major household brand like Ledrop. Global Move.”

Congrats to the duo.