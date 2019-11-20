BBNaija’s Ike Likes Tacha’s Instagram Post Blasting His Girlfriend, Mercy

BBNaija Ike has caused many tongues to wag on social media after he likes Tacha’s Post that shaded his girlfriend Mercy.

Ike, who has been on a social media posts liking spree for a while now, found himself in trouble after liking Tacha’s post.

Tacha had posted her photo with the caption; ‘Don’t stand too close to the heater babe. Plastic melts🔱’ causing many to assume she was subbing Mercy.

Ike’s new act of liking the post has now made things even worse.

